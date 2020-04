MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A hair salon in Manhattan is getting creative to offer services during the Coronavirus pandemic. Platinum & Company Beauty Bar at 227 Blue Earth Pl #171 in Manhattan has started selling a variety of beauty products in their virtual shop, including "do-it-yourself" root touch-up kits.

"We just sell enough product to basically get the first inch of hair and then right on people's part line, and a little back in the crown, just to get them through until they can see us again," said Lindsay Lowe, co-founder of Platinum & Company. "