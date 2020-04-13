State tracking 23 coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top health official said the state’s tracking 23 outbreaks in Kansas.
Here’s what we know about them:
Long Term Care Facilities – 12 Outbreaks
- An outbreak at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has claimed 12 lives and sickened nearly 100 other residents and staff members. Five residents are hospitalized.
- The first death in Kansas was reported at Life Care Center of Kansas City in Wyandotte County. Since then, the center has seen at least 29 confirmed cases.
- The Life Care Center of Burlington, located in Coffey County, has seen more than 40 patients and staff with coronavirus.
Group Living Facilities – 2 Outbreaks
Private Companies – 3 Outbreaks
Correctional Facility – 1 Outbreak
- Thirty-seven people have coronavirus at Lansing prison, where a riot broke out Thursday. The governor later expressed concern over the healthcare provider.
Religious Gatherings – 5 Outbreaks
- The first outbreak occurred in Wyandotte County resulting in four deaths and 36 positive counties across nine counties.
- There has been one additional outbreak in Wyandotte County and three in Sedgwick County.