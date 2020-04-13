Live Now
State tracking 23 coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top health official said the state’s tracking 23 outbreaks in Kansas.

Here’s what we know about them:

Long Term Care Facilities – 12 Outbreaks

  • An outbreak at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has claimed 12 lives and sickened nearly 100 other residents and staff members. Five residents are hospitalized.
  • The first death in Kansas was reported at Life Care Center of Kansas City in Wyandotte County. Since then, the center has seen at least 29 confirmed cases.
  • The Life Care Center of Burlington, located in Coffey County, has seen more than 40 patients and staff with coronavirus.

Group Living Facilities – 2 Outbreaks

Private Companies – 3 Outbreaks

Correctional Facility – 1 Outbreak

  • Thirty-seven people have coronavirus at Lansing prison, where a riot broke out Thursday. The governor later expressed concern over the healthcare provider.

Religious Gatherings – 5 Outbreaks

  • The first outbreak occurred in Wyandotte County resulting in four deaths and 36 positive counties across nine counties.
  • There has been one additional outbreak in Wyandotte County and three in Sedgwick County.

