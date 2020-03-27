State’s chief doctor believes coronavirus will peak on April 24

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus is expected to peak on April 24 in Kansas with up to 1,000 patients, according to projections made by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

Norman said he’s feeling good about the ability to have enough hospital space to accommodate the most severe cases.

The virus is showing the most spread in the state’s most populated areas, including Johnson County, Wyandotte County, Douglas County and Sedgwick County.

On March 27, the state reported 202 positive coronavirus cases, including four deaths.

“We’re going to continue to have deaths, I hate to say it,” Norman said.

Norman said people aren’t taking orders to only perform necessary functions seriously enough.

“I wish people would do what we say,” he said.

Norman said limiting contact with others is an important function in stopping the spread of the disease. He believes warmer weather will also help stop the spread.