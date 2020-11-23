‘Stop the Spread Kansas’ hopes to inspire residents to take small steps to stop COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stop the Spread Kansas hopes to inspire and ignite in residents a sense of community and responsibility.

“It’s imperative we use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. We must act quickly to alleviate strain on our hospital systems so our schools, businesses and communities can continue safely operating,” said Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president.

The campaign employs a grassroots strategy to get Kansans to use four tools to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign asks Kansas to be safe by following these guidelines:

Wear a mask

Wash your hands often

Keep a safe distance

Avoid large gatherings

Hospitals across the state are facing significant capacity and staffing constraints because of increased COVID-19 spread, and this campaign will help ensure the normal standards of care Kansans expect will be preserved, all mitigation efforts taken over these next several weeks will be critical to keeping Kansas businesses, schools and other services safely open. Kansas Hospital Association President and CEO Chad Austin.

The campaign hopes it can get Kansans to make the sacrifices that will keep the hospitals operating and able to provide the life-saving care for patients affected by the pandemic.

“Clearly COVID-19 is now infecting more Kansans than ever. Physicians and other frontline health care workers across the state are working tirelessly to help those who contract the virus get well again—all while they continue to care for patients with other needs. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Kansas physicians encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing,” said Rachelle Colombo, Kansas Medical Society executive director.