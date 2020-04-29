Stormont Vail announces it will reopen clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced on Wednesday it will reopen its clinics.

The clinics will reopen on Monday, May 4. That’s also when elected surgeries will resume. Those are surgeries that are not an emergency and were pushed back because of the coronavirus.

There will be some changes with the reopening, however.

“In the clinics, our goal will be to start at 50 percent compacity and that will allow us to do the proper distancing in the waiting rooms,” Stormont Vail CEO Rob Kenagy said.

The clinic in Emporia will not reopen at the same time because of the outbreak in the community.