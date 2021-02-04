Stormont Vail begins call-in waiting line for COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health has opened up “call-in waiting lines” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This option is available for residents of Shawnee County who are 65 and older.

Officials said 1,200 people who are considered part of Phase 2A were vaccinated Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The hospital is prioritizing seniors who are 72 and older at this time, but the call-in method is used to make sure none of the extra vaccines go to waste at the end of the day.

“We take the first 40 people who are eligible and assign them to a list. We then take the first ten and ask them to be in line by three o’clock,” Dr. Robert Kenagy, the President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health, said.

Kenagy asks people to show up at Stormont Vail Events Center within 20 minutes after receiving a phone call. It is a waiting list, so receiving the vaccine is not guaranteed by calling in.

If people would like to add their name to the end of the day waiting list they can call (785) 270-0693. The call line will be open Monday-Friday starting at 8 a.m.

For more information click here.