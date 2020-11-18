Stormont Vail brings in ‘mobile morgue’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital has brought in a mobile morgue to increase the hospital’s available capacity for the morgue, the hospital told KSNT News Wednesday.

Stormont Vail said it currently has room for nine people who have died. So if a 10th person dies while the morgue is at maximum capacity, they will be placed in the mobile morgue. The hospital said they’ve reached the capacity at times and needed an extra way to store bodies. This mobile morgue will be used for the whole hospital, not just coronavirus patients who have died.

“Our capacity had been challenged,” said Stormont Vail Health CEO Robert Kenagy. “We are committed to respecting these patients and their death. So, we needed some space so we could accomplish that.”

The hospital is not currently at maximum capacity for the morgue.

The mobile morgue was brought to the hospital in October.