Stormont Vail CEO receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, rolled up his sleeve to lead by example that he trusts the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Shot two was a piece of cake, didn’t feel it, didn’t feel the first one,” Kenagy said.

He said they planned on vaccinating more than 1,000 people on Friday, the most they have done. While Governor Laura Kelly said the CDC’s poor ranking of Kansas for vaccine distribution is because of healthcare workers having issues with reporting data, Kenagy said they are not having problems at the hospital.

“No I think that issue is at the state level, we’ve not had that issue,” he said. “Kansas isn’t last, the reporting just isn’t working.”

He said around 70% of the employees at the hospital have received the first round of the vaccine and all of them have been given the chance to take it.