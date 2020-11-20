Stormont Vail Events Center shows new potential as field hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County health officials are looking into making Stormont Vail Events Center a field hospital.

Coronavirus numbers have spiked over the past two weeks in Shawnee County. This has caused health officials in Shawnee County to start advance planning. They call the process ’emergency management.’

Dusty Nichols, the incident commander for the COVID-19 response team, said the transformation for the hospital has not started, but they are exploring building options if extra space was to be needed for coronavirus overflow patients.

We do have partnerships but we are in new waters here with this pandemic,” said Nichols. “What we look at is if that potential exists that we would have to do something like that. After watching other states and other cities go through what they’ve been going through by setting up and extending auxiliary hospitals and so forth.”

It’s not currently in the plans to make Stormont Vail Events Center a hospital.