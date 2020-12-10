Stormont Vail Events Center turning into temporary medical facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Besides gun shows and boat shows, the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka will now also be home to a medical facility…at least temporarily.

Shawnee County Commissioners approved that decision at their virtual meeting Thursday morning.

Officials announced the partnership is between the county and Stormont Vail Health.

Medical services will be provided Monday and Friday in Exhibition Hall until May 31, 2021.

KSNT wasn’t allowed to get footage inside, but Kellen Seitz with Stormont Vail Events Center said only the initial set up of the site is currently underway.

“Check-in operations, isolated areas with plexi glass screening,” Seitz said. “But no activity for the use of medical services has been provided or rendered at this time.”

Also at Thursday’s meeting, commissioners decided to forego any pay raises for themselves next year because of the impact the pandemic has had on the community.