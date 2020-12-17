Stormont Vail health care workers receive first doses of Pfizer vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It was a historic moment as many health care workers across the state became the first in their community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A nurse practitioner with Stormont Vail Hospital, Andrew Barnes, was the first in Topeka to receive the shot.

Health care workers like Barnes are the first people in Kansas to receive the vaccine, followed by those in long term care facilities.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have this opportunity,” Barnes said. “Not to be the first to be vaccinated by Stormont Vail, but just to have this available to myself and my colleagues.”

According to health officials at Stormont Vail, almost 70 percent of people in the community are willing to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the public. The vaccination process is expected to take months due to the limited supply available, but officials said it’s a step in the right direction.

“It feels so incredibly positive to begin this journey to the end of this pandemic,” said Robert Kenagy, CEO of Stormont Vail.

The Stormont Vail Events Center is being used as a vaccination site for this process, but only health care workers can be vaccinated at this time.

In three weeks, Barnes and other employees who got vaccinated will have to get their second dose of the shot in order for it to be effective.