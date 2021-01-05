Stormont Vail Health CEO calls virus spread ‘uncontrolled’ and ‘rampant’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Health Media Briefing with President CEO Robert Kenagy, M.D., provided an update, Tuesday, Jan. 5, on how the health system is currently operating.

Kenagy said over 3,000 Stormont Vail health care workers have been vaccinated and they will be starting the second wave of doses this week.

“We are in a uncontrolled rampant spread,” Kenagy said.

Kenagy said they did not see the spike after Thanksgiving that they thought might happen, but will not know for weeks if Christmas and New Years caused increased spread of the virus.

“We are grateful not to see a spike after Thanksgiving,” Kenagy said. “I don’t know how to predict Christmas. It’s probably too early to see Christmas holiday, but we will know in the next couple weeks.”

Stormont Vail’s Clifton Jones, M.D., provided an update on the outpatient therapies for COVID-19 patients and Salah Najm, M.D., spoke about the clinical trial Stormont Vail is taking part in with the NIH for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Both doctors discussed strategies for inpatient and outpatient care. You can watch the briefing above.