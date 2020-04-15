Stormont Vail listed as ‘cluster zone,’ hospital says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital is being listed as a “cluster zone” by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

That means an area has two or more cases that are not linked to one another.

The hospital said 105 employees are in quarantine being monitored and 13 employees have positive coronavirus tests.

Two employees have recovered since then and are back at work. Employees who are exposed to the virus go home to quarantine for 14 days.

Stormont Vail said it’s following all guidelines provided by the CDC and any additional risk to the public is low. They expect many hospitals across the state to also be listed as “cluster zones.”