Topeka’s Stormont Vail now requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, Stormont Vail announced they will now be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes medical staff, providers, team members, students, volunteers, and contractors.

Employees were notified about the change earlier Thursday afternoon. Stormont Vail already requires employees to receive their flu shot on an annual basis.

The deadline to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot are both October 31.

Dr. Robert Kenagy, President of Stormont Vail Health, said officials will “take into account employee’s good faith efforts” in getting the vaccine by that deadline.

About 85% of employees are fully vaccinated.