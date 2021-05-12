Stormont Vail opening COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and up

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anyone ages 12 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday, May 14 at the Stormont Vail Events Center, Stormont Vail Health announced Wednesday.

The decision to follow CDC authorization for young teens to get vaccinated comes alongside changes to the health center’s vaccination clinic at the Events Center:

Beginning the week of Monday, May 17, all vaccination appointments will now take place on Fridays only. Stormont may add more days of the week for appointments if demand increases.

Anyone with a vaccination appointment will go through the Skyzone Box Office at the Events Center now, instead of the Landon Arena entrance.

Anyone who comes for a vaccination can now get a valet to park their car, free of charge.

Stormont made the changes after noticing a drop in demand for the vaccine. It only wants to make vaccination appointments on Fridays to avoid wasting vaccine doses when vials get opened.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment for the vaccine can click here to go to Stormont Vail’s vaccination scheduler.