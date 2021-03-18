Stormont Vail passes 40,000 vaccine mark

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Dec. 16 photo, Stormont Vail nurse Andrew Barnes receives the first COVID-19 vaccine in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail passed the 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine mark Thursday at the Vaccine Clinic at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Starting Friday, people with medical conditions that increase their risk of more severe COVID-19, will be invited to schedule a vaccine.

Those conditions include:

  • cancer
  • chronic kidney disease
  • chronic lung disease
  • Down syndrome
  • heart conditions
  • obesity
  • pregnancy
  • type 1 or type 2 diabetes

People in this group will be able to schedule their first dose of the vaccine for Monday or Tuesday.

Vaccinations will expand to others in Phase 3 and 4 on April 12.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine/ or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance Line at 785-270-4786.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories