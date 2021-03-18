Stormont Vail passes 40,000 vaccine mark

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail passed the 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine mark Thursday at the Vaccine Clinic at Stormont Vail Events Center.
Starting Friday, people with medical conditions that increase their risk of more severe COVID-19, will be invited to schedule a vaccine.
Those conditions include:
- cancer
- chronic kidney disease
- chronic lung disease
- Down syndrome
- heart conditions
- obesity
- pregnancy
- type 1 or type 2 diabetes
People in this group will be able to schedule their first dose of the vaccine for Monday or Tuesday.
Vaccinations will expand to others in Phase 3 and 4 on April 12.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine/ or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance Line at 785-270-4786.