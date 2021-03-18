Stormont Vail passes 40,000 vaccine mark

In this Dec. 16 photo, Stormont Vail nurse Andrew Barnes receives the first COVID-19 vaccine in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail passed the 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine mark Thursday at the Vaccine Clinic at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Starting Friday, people with medical conditions that increase their risk of more severe COVID-19, will be invited to schedule a vaccine.

Those conditions include:

cancer

chronic kidney disease

chronic lung disease

Down syndrome

heart conditions

obesity

pregnancy

type 1 or type 2 diabetes

People in this group will be able to schedule their first dose of the vaccine for Monday or Tuesday.

Vaccinations will expand to others in Phase 3 and 4 on April 12.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine/ or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance Line at 785-270-4786.