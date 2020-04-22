Stormont Vail prepared to deal with more cases after state reopens, says CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In Wednesday’s press conference, Stormont Vail’s CEO Robert Kenagy said they are in good shape as far as supplies go to deal with the coronavirus.

They have increased intensive care beds from 30 to 70 and have received more ventilators. Kenagy said he believes Shawnee County is passed the peak amount of cases, and it was not as bad as they expected.

“We are so thankful that we believe we have passed the peak and that the peak was more like our flint hills rather than a Rocky Mountain,” Kenagy said.

Kenagy said he expects to see another surge in cases after the stay at home orders are relaxed and again during the flu season. He also said he feels the hospital is equipped to deal with more cases.