Stormont Vail sees ‘marked increase’ in number of COVID cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is seeing a “marked increase” in the number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations.

There are growing concerns as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across Kansas, and so far, it has been found in 58 counties.

Current Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows 950 cases of the delta variant.

President and CEO Robert Kenagy, M.D. of Stormont Vail is warning Kansans the virus is spreading through our communities.

“Within the timeframe of several hours yesterday afternoon, we went from 22 inpatients with COVID-19 in our hospital to 30. This morning we have 28 COVID-19 positive inpatients,” Kagay said in a statement from the health center Wednesday.

“The vaccine’s job is to make it way less likely for you to get the disease and then if you get it, so it’s not severe,” said Dr. Chloe Steinshouer, ICU medical director for Wesley Medical Center. “And the vaccines are actually really excellent for that still.”

In Topeka Stormont Vail is encouraging residents who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine, or to protect yourself by wearing a mask.

“To protect those around you – especially people unable to get the vaccine because of health conditions or children under the age of 12 who do not yet qualify for the vaccine, You are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. Getting the vaccine is our pathway to slow the pandemic and get back to normal times.” Stormont Vail Health Center

Here’s a look at COVID-19 metrics from Stormont Vail, Wednesday, July 21:

28 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive today.

37 COVID-19 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

The percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19 at Stormont Vail facilities is 12.9%.

Stormont administered 86,747 vaccinations, which included first and second doses of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available through the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 S.W. 10th Ave.

To schedule a vaccine appointment residents can use the online scheduling assistant at www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine