Stormont Vail starts in-house COVID-19 testing; will help re-open services closed because of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In-house coronavirus testing is underway at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Results can come back within an hour at the in-house lab. That’s compared to the regular test results taking anywhere from 24 hours to four days to get back.

The hospital said the goal is to process as many tests as needed to be able to safely re-open service areas that have been paused because of the pandemic.

The hospital will continue to work with partner laboratories for additional testing capabilities and faster turnarounds.

Stormont Vail is also providing screening to employees, contractors and visitors at Johnsonville Sausage Inc., a meat production facility in Holton.

Officials said many of the employees at Stormont who were placed into the ‘labor pool’ when changes to pay and job responsibilities were made on March 31, are helping in this effort.

The hospital is considering providing these types of services to other organizations and businesses in the region.