Stormont Vail testing 3 Topeka, Emporia patients for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is testing three patients for the novel coronavirus, the hospital’s president confirmed Wednesday morning.

In a press conference on COVID-19 preparedness at 9 a.m., Stormont Vail President and CEO Robert Kenagy said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is testing two people admitted inpatient to the main Stormont Vail facility in Topeka. A third person went to the Emporia outpatient office and asked for testing after traveling to Seattle recently.

Kenagy said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not returned results for any of the patients tested yet.

Anyone who feels they qualify for testing should call Stormont Vail Health 785-354-6000. Kenagy asked anyone who thinks they have coronavirus to not walk directly into the facility without calling.