Stormont Vail to require proof of healthcare worker status before giving COVID-19 vaccine

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Effective immediately, Stormont Vail Health said it will require anyone who is requesting a COVID-19 vaccination to prove they are a healthcare worker.

Stormont Vail announced Monday the private electronic scheduling site for the COVID-19 vaccination had been shared with people not associated with the hospital.

Stormont Vail has disabled the vaccination scheduling link as the breach is investigated.

“Our goal is to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed both timely and appropriately by following the guidance of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s phased approach,” said Matt Lara, Public Relations Specialist at Stormont Vail Health. “The first phase in Kansas is the vaccination of the health care team, starting with the frontline. Additionally, through other partnerships and collaborations, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and senior housing are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, as are workers critical to pandemic response continuity.”

Stormont Vail has administered 5,925 COVID-19 vaccinations to date, and conducted 68,449 COVID-19 tests according to the COVID 19 Scorecard released Monday.

The percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is 28.8% as of Jan. 11, 2021.

The Scorecard said there are 61 active cases among employees and five active cases among providers.