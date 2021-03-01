Stormont Vail to vaccinate anyone 65 years old and higher

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health announced Monday that they will be opening all COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those 65 years old and over.

“Today we will be opening our COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those age 65 and over. Our vaccination efforts are governed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department who determine our allocation and whom we may vaccinate.” Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail reported that they have given 26,624 COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday.

For patients with a history of care at Stormont Vail, they are asking patients to set up a MyChart account. You can follow this link to set an account up.

For all others you can all call (785) 270-0644 for assistance.

The state of Kansas is currently in Phase 2, which includes residents 65 and over.