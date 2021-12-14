Stormont Vail turns away 40 patients, virus continues to spread, stress hospital’s limits

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Stormont Vail in Topeka announced today they were unable to accept 40 patient transfer requests over the last three days, with 16 of those being COVID-19 related, as the virus spreads through the region.

The hospital accepted 22 patients over the weekend and six that came in through the emergency room.

With no staffed beds available the facility turned away patients from Oklahoma, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Currently, Stormont Vail has 51 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive, 14 are in intensive care.

According to Stormont Vail, unvaccinated patients comprise 66% of hospitalized patients. Vaccinated are defined as fully vaccinated individuals for greater than 14 days since the last immunization.

The facility has 89 COVID-19 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

The percent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is 18.1%.

The hospital has given 97,104 vaccinations, which include first, second, and booster doses of the vaccine.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: