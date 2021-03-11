Stormont Vail website provides easy signup for vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail has rolled out a new and easy signup system to register for the coronavirus vaccine.

Those who are approved in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B (age 65 and older, or critical worker groups) can schedule a vaccine under the Kansas Vaccination Plan.

To schedule a vaccine online residents can visit the website www.stormontvail.org/COVID19/vaccine.

The site will walk the user through the Kansas Vaccination Phases and provide links to schedule an appointment.

Eligible Groups now scheduling:

Phase 1

Health Care Associated Workers

Residents in Long Term Care (LTC), Senior Housing or LTC-Supported Independent Living

Workers Critical to Pandemic Response

Phase 2A

Persons Aged 65 and older

LEO/First Responders

K-12 Faculty and Staff

Some Congregate Settings (Homeless Shelters, Emergency Shelters, Adult Care Homes and AL/IL not covered in Phase 1)

Phase 2B

Other High-Contract Critical Workers (As defined by the Shawnee County Health Department in their press release 3/10/2021)

Other Congregate Settings (all remaining congregate settings)

Workers included in Phase 2 must meet two qualifications:

• They must meet the definition of a critical worker as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security.

• They must come into consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals

throughout their workday. High-contact workers, by definition, do not have the ability to

work from home or easily move to distance themselves from others.