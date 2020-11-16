Surge in coronavirus cases causes purchase limits at local stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ‘Panic buying’ was a trend at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and now some are starting to wonder if this phenomenon will happen once again with another uptick in cases.

The first item to fly off the shelves back in March was toilet paper.

“Since its happened once. It’s sure to happen again,” said Eric Kennard, a Topeka resident. “Especially with the cold season coming up I think people are going to get a bit more nervous.”

Kennard also believes the rapid decrease in toilet paper could stem from panic on social media.

Some grocery stores throughout Shawnee County are beginning to introduce purchase limits on essential goods, like the limits set back in the spring.

It’s still encouraged by stores across the country to only buy what you need.