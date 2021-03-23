Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

Karla Jefferies sits in her kitchen in Detroit, Friday, March 5, 2021. Jefferies, 64, a retired state worker in Detroit, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and has been bothered by puzzling symptoms ever since. First it was fatigue, fever, and no taste or smell. Then came brain fog, insomnia, a nagging smell of something burning that only recently disappeared, and intermittent ringing in her ears. Now she can’t hear out of her left ear. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP) – Karla Jefferies sits in her kitchen in Detroit, Friday, March 5, 2021.

Jefferies, 64, a retired state worker in Detroit, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and has been bothered by puzzling symptoms ever since.

First it was fatigue, fever, and no taste or smell.

Then came brain fog, insomnia, a nagging smell of something burning that only recently disappeared, and intermittent ringing in her ears.

Now she can’t hear out of her left ear.

On the pandemic’s first anniversary, some COVID-19 survivors are still struggling with puzzling symptoms.

Now, scientists are racing to solve what they consider a true medical mystery.

Long-term COVID-19 affects an uncertain number of survivors in a baffling variety of ways.

The government is spending $1 billion in an unprecedented effort to find answers.

Is it a condition unique to COVID-19, or a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections?

Or could some symptoms be a physical reaction to the enormous upheaval of this past pandemic year?

Researchers are seeking disease markers, treatments and cures.