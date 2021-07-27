Teachers prepare for school year amidst pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 is set to meet on Aug. 5 to discuss COVID-19 protocols while teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.

Topeka Public Schools said it will follow the CDC and Shawnee County Health Department guidance.

CDC guidance for K-12 Schools states the following: Masks should be worn indoors by unvaccinated individuals. Students should remained distanced by at least 3 feet within classroom. Staff and students should remain home if any symptoms are present.



The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss protocols regarding COVID-19 and announce what will likely be enforced throughout the school year to ensure student safety.

“We have full faith in the decisions made by the Board,” said Dr. Troy Sawyer, principal at State Street Elementary School. “We are going to do what’s right for the students. Both for their safety and the academics.”

Check back on KSNT.com for updates on the school board’s decisions.