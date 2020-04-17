Telehealth helping local nurses care for patients virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The nurses at Interim HealthCare take care of hundreds of sick people in their homes in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence.

Now, thanks to wireless equipment like a tablet, nurses can also check on their patients virtually.

Interim Health has a coronavirus field team who is taking care of people who’ve tested positive for the virus, or are waiting for results.

To help limit the amount of nurses in homes, all of their patients have a tablet and other pieces of equipment that allows them to check vitals like blood pressure and oxygen.

The equipment then sends back a digital report to a nurse who decides what else their patient needs.

The general manager for the Interim Health in Topeka, Tina Downey, said a nurse is virtually on call 24/7, giving family members of their at-risk patients peace of mind.

“If they’re wondering how their oxygen levels are, they can test it and they’ll know that our nurses are getting that throughout the night or the next day,” Downey said.

Beth Poe is a registered nurse for the the home health care agency.

She said many of the families she works with are nervous to have people in their homes, but appreciate having this virtual option.

“I think our highest priority out there is just to keep them from going to the hospital. That’s always been our goal, and if now more than ever, it’s our goal,” Poe said. “Keep them home. Keep them safe.”

Interim Health also has nurses going into people’s homes, but depending on their patient’s symptoms they wear appropriate PPE like gloves and a mask.