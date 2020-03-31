Ten Kansas deaths – What we know about the coronavirus victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka law enforcement are seeing an increase in domestic violence related calls Tuesday morning, in line with a trend reported by law enforcement across the country.

Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Manny Munoz said the department is seeing a "small spike" in domestic calls, and they are following the situation closely. Despite the state and county stay-at-home orders, Munoz said people should not be afraid to walk away from a situation that's getting heated.