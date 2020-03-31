Ten Kansas deaths – What we know about the coronavirus victims

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — The coronavirus has claimed ten lives in Kansas, as of March 30. Most patients were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions. Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Crawford County – 1
- A woman tested positive for coronavirus after she died. She was in her 40s.
Johnson County – 3
- Dennis Wilson, who was in his 70s, had been struggling with flu-like symptoms for days before dying in a Kansas City hospital.
- On March 28, officials reported a woman in her 90s died, according to The Kansas City Star. She had underlying health conditions.
- On March 31, a third death was reported.
Sedgwick County – 1
- A man older than 60 with underlying health conditions tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized before dying. The death was announced March 30.
Shawnee County – 1
- Officials reported a woman died on March 28 from the coronavirus. She was 70 years old and died after spending several days at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Wyandotte County – 4
- The first death reported in the state was a man who was living in a long-term care facility. The man, who was in his 70s, was taken to the hospital on March 10 and died the next day. He tested positive after he died and had underlying health issues.
- A second man in his 70s died in Wyandotte County. He was hospitalized on Monday, March 16, tested positive two days later, was discharged on Friday, March 20 and then re-hospitalized on Sunday, March 22. He died the next day.
- A man in his 80s with multiple underlying health conditions died March 26, three days after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
- A man in his 90s died on March 29.