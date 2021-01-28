Test results: No new coronavirus variant at Kansas prison

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite the alarmingly fast spread of COVID-19 in a Kansas prison, state health officials said test results Thursday do not show a new variant of the virus in the area.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Dr. Lee Norman originally said his agency began investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the Winfield prison because the virus spread abnormally fast.

“The thing that set off the alarm of course was the rapidity of the spread which is back to the U.K. variant or the South African variant, one of the things that bothered, worried us,” Norman said.

Norman said his department tracked the virus and found that it came into the prison from the community through the food service workers. They began a genome-sequencing test on the COVID-positive people at the prison to figure out if a new variant of the virus was spreading in Winfield.

Norman said during Wednesday’s briefing with the governor that he would see the test results Thursday. Those genome-sequencing results showed there was no new variant.

