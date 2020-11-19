Thanksgiving Safety During a Pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We are officially a week out from the bounty of a holiday feast centered around a turkey. Many of us choose to fry our turkeys, because we get that perfect combination of crispy skin and moist flavorful meat. However, there can be trouble when frying turkeys.

University Medical Center’s Burn Center in Louisiana see’s about 500 people yearly and half of those patients are admitted. Dr. Jeffrey Carter is the Burn Center Director and says, “anything that is over about 150 degrees can cause a burn injury in one second. When the turkeys are placed in frying oil, they can displace the oil and ignite with the burner underneath. Turkeys that are not fully defrosted burst into flames because they are still full of water.”

A socially distanced holiday is an unsavory flavor, but if we comply, there could be a lot more things to be thankful for next thanksgiving. Dr. Jeffrey Carter

Some of the key things to remember include: allowing turkeys to thaw completely, checking the level of the oil when the turkey is submerged before the oil is heated up and also dressing appropriately for frying. “People who do this with exposed feet and legs commonly do get burn injuries when the oil splashes. These burns can be second or third degree,” says Dr. Carter.

Kansas is seeing a record number of coronavirus cases during this phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to large crowds, small crowds are also a concern and Dr. Jeffrey Elder, who is the Emergency Medical Director for LCMC Health says, “this year unfortunately is just going to have to be different. We’ve see small family group get-togethers cause more and more virus outbreaks in the community. The best thing you can do for your family is protect them from this virus. Everyone wants to see their family. It’s tough on everyone. I won’t get to see my extended family this year just like many others won’t.

A socially distanced holiday is an unsavory flavor, but if we comply, there could be a lot more things to be thankful for next thanksgiving.