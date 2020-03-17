The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As of Tuesday, March 17, there are 16 official cases of coronavirus in Kansas, including one death, according to information compiled by the state health department.

People from other states who test positive while in Kansas do not count toward the overall number. We have highlighted those cases separately.

Here is a breakdown of the official numbers provided by the state:

The state does not count the following cases, which involve people who tested positive for the virus in Kansas but live in another state or haven’t been a part of the state’s official numbers: