The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We understand new information about the coronavirus comes out every single day. So we’re sifting through the hype to bring you the facts. That’s our goal, facts not fear.

Here’s the latest in Kansas as of Wednesday, March 11:

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City are treating a woman that tested positive for the coronavirus. She’s under the age of 50 and from Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 41 people have tested negative with the coronavirus.

We learned on Wednesday that Stormont Vail in Topeka is testing two people and one person in an outpatient facility in Emporia. Results for one person at the Topeka hospital are negative. We’re still waiting on results from the other two.

KDHE has made it easy by creating a checklist of criteria and symptoms that can give you a better idea of when you should call your doctor surrounding concerns of having the virus.

PUI Information Collection by Tiffany on Scribd

You can find a full list of resources from KDHE here.