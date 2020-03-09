The latest Kansas coronavirus facts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We understand new information about the coronavirus comes out every single day. So we’re sifting through the hype to bring you the facts. That’s our goal, facts not fear.

Here’s the latest in Kansas:

Right now, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is testing 21 people for COVID-19. They’ve previously tested 18 people and 17 of those people tested negative.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City are treating a woman that tested positive for the coronavirus. She’s under the age of 50 and from Johnson County.

Doctors said she did everything they recommend you do if you’re feeling sick. She self-isolated, called her doctor to explain her symptoms before going anywhere and wore a mask at all times.

Three people who were in close contact with people who may have the virus are also being monitored.

The head of KDHE said more research needs to be done to figure out exactly how the coronavirus spreads. Right now, the best thing to do is to follow good hygiene.

“You own your own preparedness,” Dr. Lee Norman of KDHE said. “Because although we don’t have community spread, I suspect that we will at some point if the numbers continue like they have.”

Officials said they really want to reiterate how important it is to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re feeling sick.