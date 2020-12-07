The MIAA announces new basketball standings formula, coronavirus season

Coronavirus

by: Andrew Lind

Posted: / Updated:
MIAA Basketball_157199

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The MIAA announced on Monday that it will start using a new standings method starting on Monday, Dec. 14.

Previously, the standings were computed by winning percentage, but now with coronavirus disrupting the season, a weighted formula will be introduced. Conference standings will be updated on Monday mornings before 10 a.m.

The formula consists of 80% of a team’s winning percentage and 20% of the team’s total number of games played. Furthermore, a MIAA team must complete a minimum of 11 games to be eligible for the MIAA Basketball Tournament and to claim the regular season championship.

This new format was unanimously approved by the MIAA Athletic Directors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories