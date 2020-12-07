The MIAA announces new basketball standings formula, coronavirus season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The MIAA announced on Monday that it will start using a new standings method starting on Monday, Dec. 14.

This year's 🏀 standings and seedings for the MIAA Basketball Championships could look a little different than previous years. The Association's new method for the COVID-19 season will include an 80/20 weighted formula.



Previously, the standings were computed by winning percentage, but now with coronavirus disrupting the season, a weighted formula will be introduced. Conference standings will be updated on Monday mornings before 10 a.m.

The formula consists of 80% of a team’s winning percentage and 20% of the team’s total number of games played. Furthermore, a MIAA team must complete a minimum of 11 games to be eligible for the MIAA Basketball Tournament and to claim the regular season championship.

This new format was unanimously approved by the MIAA Athletic Directors.