The Pennant prepares to reopen bowling alley and arcade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bowling alleys and arcades are allowed to reopen in Shawnee County on Friday.

A manager at The Pennant said they plan to reopen their arcade and bowling alley on Friday, but until then they are making sure everything is ready and clean.

They will only open two of the four lanes so people stay far apart. They will ask bowlers to leave their bowling balls and shoes at the lanes so staff can clean them before putting them away.

Manager Todd Renner said he’s excited for the next phase so he can hopefully get more business in the door.

“It was a slow start at first when we reopened for dining. We weren’t seeing a lot of people coming in but as more people were coming back to work and getting more comfortable, we’ve seen a steady flow of guests throughout the building,” Renner said.

The upstairs arcade will have someone designated to clean each game after it’s used. They will have cones set up for people to show the game needs to be cleaned.