TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – WellHealth announced Tuesday 58 COVID-19 tests were stolen from the GoGetTested COVID-19 Testing site at New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka Saturday evening.

The tests were stolen from a locked, sample pick-up box.

No one’s personal information was on any of the samples, and all the patients have been notified and will be rescheduled for another test.

New Mount Zion said it’s updated its security measures to prevent another theft.