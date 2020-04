GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County health officials reported a third coronavirus case in the county on Monday.

The Geary County Health Department said the newest patient is a 44-year-old man who is currently receiving medical treatment at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

As of late Monday afternoon, the state is reporting 845 cases across Kansas, 198 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. You can read a full county-by-county breakdown here.