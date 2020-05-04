Third Lansing inmate dies from coronavirus

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday a third Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has died from coronavirus.

KDOC said the inmate was a man in his 50s who tested positive for the virus on May 1. He was then transferred to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City.

The man had been imprisoned since July 2018 and was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child, lewd fondling/touching; child less than 14, according to KDOC.

For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.