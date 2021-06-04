This new Kansas festival is coming to Great Bend with free Applebee’s

GREAT BEND (KSNT) – A new festival is making its home in Great Bend and will feature free food from Applebee’s, according to the Kansas governor.

This festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Jack Kilby Square.

At the event, vendors will focus on health, wellness and vaccine education, and answer any community questions.

Education sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the health system booth, and free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. onsite through the Barton County Health Department’s mobile unit.

“Getting the vaccine protects you, your loved ones, and your entire community from COVID-19,The vaccine is our strongest tool to get our state back to normal, and I encourage all Kansans to take advantage of the many incentives at the June Jaunt event by receiving their vaccine as soon as possible.” Governor Laura Kelly

Visitors who attend an educational session will receive both a voucher for a free meal at Applebee’s restaurant and a gift card for a free pizza at Pizza Hut.

The Applebee’s voucher is redeemable at Applebee’s locations in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal, Hays, Salina, McPherson and Hutchinson.

After the June Jaunt event, the health system will offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:

Sunday, June 6, 3 to 7 p.m., at St. Rose Auditorium, 1412 Baker Ave.

Monday and Tuesday, June 7 and 8, 3 to 7 p.m., at Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th St.

Visitors who get a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the events may also receive a voucher for a free meal at Applebee’s restaurant and a gift card for a free pizza at Pizza Hut.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Governor’s office in an effort to increase access to information on a local level, as well as increasing public engagement around the Covid vaccines,” said Megan Barfield, President and CEO of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. “The vaccines are a topic of conversation in many workplaces and households but many individuals have questions and concerns deterring them. This pilot is a great opportunity to ask the tough questions from our trusted health care providers and hopefully provide clarity for our community to aid in making their own informed decisions.”