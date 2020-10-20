This year’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will look a lot different due to the pandemic

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to organizer David Braun, there will not be a traditional gathering on Thanksgiving Day at the Expocentre Ag Hall as in years past.

Also, there will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner deliveries.

However, plans are being made to have pre-packaged frozen dinners available for pickup at different locations in Topeka in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, including at the Expocentre.

Braun said they hope to have around 3500 meals available to be distributed.

He also said the individual sites will follow all the necessary social distancing and safety guidelines.

More details are expected later this week.