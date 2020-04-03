Three more positive coronavirus cases in Coffey County brings total to 21

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced three new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county total to 21.

The health department said the new patients include:

A 24-year-old woman

An 86-year-old woman

An 80-year-old man

The health department said all the patients are under isolation.

Right now there are 30 cases of coronavirus connected to the Life Care Center in Burlington. Some employees who have tested positive live outside of Coffey County, and aren’t counted in Coffey County’s numbers.