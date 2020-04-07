Three new coronavirus cases, three recoveries announced in Coffey County

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 35.

The health department said the new patients are a 33-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman and a 90 year old man.

CCHD also said that three residents of the Life Care Center in Burlington have recovered from the coronavirus. That includes a Coffey County resident, a Woodson County resident and a Greenwood County resident. On Sunday, the health department reported there were 37 cases of coronavirus connected to the Life Care Center.

The patients are declared recovered by the health department when daily checks meet the following criteria:

7 days from the onset of symptoms OR

72 hours after a fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medication AND there has

been a significant improvement in symptoms

The health department said it will continue to identify close contacts of the patients of each positive case.