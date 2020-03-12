3 new patients test positive for coronavirus in Kansas, health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Thursday.

The patients are all male, and all inside of Johnson County like the first female patient to test positive for COVID-19. Three male patients between ages 35 to 60 all visited the same conference in Florida, where Health Secretary Lee Norman believes they contracted the virus.

All of the current patients tested positive from exposure outside of Kansas, and health officials said they are attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person-to-person in the state. Norman advised anyone who is sick to wear a face mask, but said healthy Kansans do not need to wear one.