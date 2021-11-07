Time is running out if your workplace is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While Kansas Lawmakers are still investigating what options are available regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Monday is the final day to start the process in time before the mandate begins.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate takes effect on the Nov. 22. It requires federal employees to be fully vaccinated. If you’re working at a job that falls under this mandate, the last day to get the vaccine is Monday, Nov. 8 — but not all shots will have you covered in time.

In order to be fully vaccinated in time without having a prior dose, you would need to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots weeks apart, while the Johnson and Johnson shot only require one dose.

There are plenty of places around the state offering the Johnson and Johnson shot, including CVS, Dillons, Hy-Vee, Walgreens and of course local healthcare departments. You may want to call ahead to see if the place you’re planning on visiting for a vaccine allow for walk-ins.