Toilet paper calculator: How long will your supply last?

NEW YORK (KSNT) – A new calculator will tell you how long your toilet paper supply will last during a coronavirus stay-at-home quarantine.

The study takes the number of toilet paper rolls a household has and compares it to the number of bathroom visits per day.

Try it here:

There is also an advanced setting to specify the number of people in a household and the number of planned quarantine days. Blitz Results said they wanted to remind people it is not necessary to hoard toilet paper, and they hope the the calculator can solve “a current problem in a humorous way.”

“In most cases, the own need is massively overestimated, and the toilet paper will last for an astonishingly long time,” said Tim Lilling, project manager of the calculation portal at Blitz Results.