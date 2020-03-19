Toilet paper stolen from rest stops in Nebraska, officials forced to restrict access

LINCOLN, Neb. (WJW) – Toilet paper has become a coveted supply at grocery stores across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling to keep up with demand.

Now people appear to have found another way to get some: rest stop bathrooms.

Travelers have been stealing toilet paper at stops along Interstate 80 in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. It’s gotten so bad, the Department of Transportation has had to make some changes.

A spokesperson said that rest areas will now be closed when an attendant is not present. Truck parking should remain open.

“We’re doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location,” said Vicki Kramer, with the Nebraska DOT. “With that comes maintaining it and making sure it’s in a good condition.”