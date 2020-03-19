TopCity half marathon and 5K moves to a virtual race due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local event is going virtual after being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

April 25 would’ve marked the first year for the TopCity Half Marathon and 5K.

Organizers say more than 600 people would’ve taken part in the race, but they decided a gathering of that size wouldn’t be safe for the community.

Instead, they’ll be having the race as a virtual event and let runners choose when and where they want to run.

The director of the race, Marc Price, encourages locals to run the official course if they can, but for those not in the area, they can run their miles wherever is most convenient for them.

“With everything going on, so much travel is restricted,” Price said. “They are welcome to just run that distance at their home, whether it be on a treadmill, or outside. As long as you can track it.”

He says runners must track their miles between April 18 and April 25.

They’ll then send them to race organizers, who will then send out their medals and shirts after April 25.

For continued updates on the virtual race, or if you would like to register, click here.