Topeka bar, brewery see smaller Sunday night football crowd with new health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As coronavirus cases rise in Shawnee County, customers and income sink for bars and restaurants within the county, especially after the first weekend with a new local health order that requires all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m.

That includes Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka, which would typically be filled with football fans on a night like Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs ringing in a victory. However, with the order causing them to close right in the middle of that game, the owner said the crowd size was down about 80% from usual.

“We’re following them [the health orders] to the letter, but it’s making it hard for small businesses to survive all over Topeka,” owner Jay Ives said.

The order went into effect Friday morning. That night, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spent the night checking in on local businesses to see if they were following the order, to which he found six that were not.

Saturday evening, KSNT News checked back in with these businesses to see if they were still open, and we found that they were following the order and closed at 9 p.m.

This included Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill, another local business seeing much smaller crowd sizes than usual for a Sunday night.

“Usually we are packed on Chiefs games no matter what time they play, so I don’t anticipate us being packed whatsoever,” said Skinny’s owner Mark Schonlaw. “I think we’ll be pretty slow.”

Schonlaw said having the bars close at 9 p.m. makes it difficult for customers to come in to watch the entire game, creating a domino effect that makes it even more difficult to keep businesses afloat.

“When you’re not making any money, it’s tough coming to work, and it’s tough paying bills, and the rent’s due,” Schonlaw said. “We’re all in the same boat. It’s not just me, it’s every bar in Topeka.”

This is leaving bar and restaurant owners with one question.

“Will our bank account go to zero and we’ll have to close up because of the restrictions imposed by the county?” Ives asked. “That’s the big question.”

The order will stay in effect until Dec. 15, when county commissioners will reevaluate and decide to extend or expire the order.