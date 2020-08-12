Topeka baseball tournament linked to coronavirus case

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials said Wednesday they have have linked a new coronavirus case to a baseball tournament held at Washburn University.

The Shawnee County Health Department said anyone who attended the the Mid-American Baseball Tournament Aug. 2 is at risk for exposure to the virus and should look for symptoms for 14 days after the date of the tournament.

Some symptoms to look for include:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

People who develop or have developed any of these symptoms since attending the event are asked to contact their primary care provider for further instruction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories