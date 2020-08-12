Topeka baseball tournament linked to coronavirus case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials said Wednesday they have have linked a new coronavirus case to a baseball tournament held at Washburn University.
The Shawnee County Health Department said anyone who attended the the Mid-American Baseball Tournament Aug. 2 is at risk for exposure to the virus and should look for symptoms for 14 days after the date of the tournament.
Some symptoms to look for include:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
People who develop or have developed any of these symptoms since attending the event are asked to contact their primary care provider for further instruction.