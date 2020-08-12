Topeka baseball tournament linked to coronavirus case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials said Wednesday they have have linked a new coronavirus case to a baseball tournament held at Washburn University.

The Shawnee County Health Department said anyone who attended the the Mid-American Baseball Tournament Aug. 2 is at risk for exposure to the virus and should look for symptoms for 14 days after the date of the tournament.

Some symptoms to look for include:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

People who develop or have developed any of these symptoms since attending the event are asked to contact their primary care provider for further instruction.